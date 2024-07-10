Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Insmed alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.