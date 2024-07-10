Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,225,589 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,225,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of B2Gold worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.83.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

