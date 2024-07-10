Jennison Associates LLC Sells 610 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

