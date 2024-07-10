Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 15,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

