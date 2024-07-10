Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,536.20 or 1.00055668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154046 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.