Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $97,222,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $213.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

