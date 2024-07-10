Joo Mi Kim Sells 634 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16.

Qualys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.67 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

