JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

BBIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. 50,395 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

