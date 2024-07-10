JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.57. Approximately 1,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 49,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

