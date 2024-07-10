JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $354,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.