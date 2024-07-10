JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $84,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

