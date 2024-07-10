Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

KAI opened at $301.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

