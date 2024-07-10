Kava Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Kava has a total market cap of $418.47 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00045861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

