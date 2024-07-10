KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

