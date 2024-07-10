Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Comments on Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst S. Sakhrani now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

NYSE DFS opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 653,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

