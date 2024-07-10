Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

