Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Critical Survey

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 1.89 $930,000.00 ($0.08) -38.06 Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56

Analyst Ratings

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -3.85% -1.21% -0.17% Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.