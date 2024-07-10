Kinovo (LON:KINO) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kinovo Stock Performance
Kinovo stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £41.84 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinovo has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.90).
Kinovo Company Profile
