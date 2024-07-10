Kinovo (LON:KINO) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £41.84 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinovo has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.90).

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

