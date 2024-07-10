Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 5,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 104,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPRX. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiora Pharmaceuticals news, Director Erin Parsons purchased 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $25,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

