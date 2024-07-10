KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $11.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $642.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

