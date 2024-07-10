Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135.95 ($1.74). 243,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 118,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £115.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

