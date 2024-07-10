Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135.95 ($1.74). 243,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 118,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.86).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Knights Group
Knights Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Knights Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.
Knights Group Company Profile
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.