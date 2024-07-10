Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.1 %

PHG stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

