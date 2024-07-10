Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $6,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 283,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,720 shares of company stock worth $3,511,521. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

