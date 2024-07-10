Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.2 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.35.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

