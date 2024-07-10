Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05). Approximately 400,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,121,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.66. The company has a market cap of £5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of -0.12.

In other Landore Resources news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 2,500,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,045.09). Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

