Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.84

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 245730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands's quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after acquiring an additional 531,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 600,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

