LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.47

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.47 and traded as high as $41.99. LendingTree shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 98,380 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

LendingTree Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LendingTree by 697.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LendingTree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

