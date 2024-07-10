Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $570.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $550.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.46.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $535.61 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $318.10 and a 1 year high of $553.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

