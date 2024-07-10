Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market cap of $393.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

