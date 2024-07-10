Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

USA opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

