Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Light & Wonder worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LNW shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

