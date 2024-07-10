Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 52,369 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74.

On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $933.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $935.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

