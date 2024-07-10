Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $465.92.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $431.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.24.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

