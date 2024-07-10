Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $431.20 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.