Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LQDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,653 shares of company stock worth $270,409 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liquidia by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

