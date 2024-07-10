Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$165.00 and last traded at C$164.76, with a volume of 23281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$163.35.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.43.

The company has a market cap of C$50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total value of C$2,329,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

