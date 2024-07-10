London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.87 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 91,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 175,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

