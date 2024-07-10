Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.63.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
