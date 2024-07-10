LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of LSI Industries worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.86. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

