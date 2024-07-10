Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.13. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 14,262,291 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

