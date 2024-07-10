LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.28. LXP Industrial Trust shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 3,325,640 shares trading hands.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 1,300.33%.

Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust

In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 158,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,529,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,377 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.