Macquarie Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $126.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,778,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

