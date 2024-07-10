Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Magnite by 6,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

