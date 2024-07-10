Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.38

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 73500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

