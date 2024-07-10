Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

