Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

