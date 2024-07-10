Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 35,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,404,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 238,335 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 810,957 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.