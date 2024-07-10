Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Shares Down 0.3%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 91,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,126,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

