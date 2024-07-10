MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 34,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.64.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

