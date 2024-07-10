Martin Brand Sells 87,283 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total transaction of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
- On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,260 ($118.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($141.93). The firm has a market cap of £49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6,813.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,302.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,191.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on LSEG
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.